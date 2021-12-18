Destruction Premiere New Single & Music Video "Diabolical" From Upcoming New Album

Band Photo: Destruction (?)

Destruction are back with a new album called "Diabolical", due out April 8, 2022. The group premiere the title-track alongside a new music video for it for you below.

Comments vocalist/bassist Schmier:

"I love the title track of the new record, it represents the album, pure old school and in your face Thrash Metal!. We wanted a video that shows our trademarks, so the MAD BUTCHER had to be there! It is only his second appearance in a Destruction video ever but his most remarkable one so far for sure!"