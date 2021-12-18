Shadow Of Intent Premiere New Single “Of Fury”
Shadow Of Intent premiere their new single “Of Fury” from their upcoming outing, “Elegy“. That track arrives online as the album’s January 14th release by Unique Leader Records approaches.
Shadow Of Intent will be out touring with Cannibal Corpse, Whitechapel and Revocation. You can catch that bands live on the following dates:
02/18 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage
02/19 Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat
02/20 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage
02/21 Reading, PA – Reverb
02/22 Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian
02/24 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
02/25 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
02/26 Rochester, NY – Anthology
02/28 Detroit, MI – The Majestic
03/01 Chicago, IL – The Vic
03/02 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theater
03/04 Denver, CO – The Gothic
03/05 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall
03/07 Seattle, WA – Showbox
03/08 Portland, OR – Hawthorne
03/10 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades
03/11 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
03/12 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
03/13 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
03/14 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
03/15 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater
03/17 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center
03/18 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
03/19 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
03/21 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
03/22 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
03/23 Birmingham, AL – Iron City
03/25 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
03/26 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution
