Shadow Of Intent Premiere New Single “Of Fury”

Shadow Of Intent premiere their new single “Of Fury” from their upcoming outing, “Elegy“. That track arrives online as the album’s January 14th release by Unique Leader Records approaches.

Shadow Of Intent will be out touring with Cannibal Corpse, Whitechapel and Revocation. You can catch that bands live on the following dates:

02/18 Atlanta, GA – Center Stage

02/19 Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat

02/20 Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

02/21 Reading, PA – Reverb

02/22 Pittsburgh, PA – The Roxian

02/24 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

02/25 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

02/26 Rochester, NY – Anthology

02/28 Detroit, MI – The Majestic

03/01 Chicago, IL – The Vic

03/02 Minneapolis, MN – Skyway Theater

03/04 Denver, CO – The Gothic

03/05 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall

03/07 Seattle, WA – Showbox

03/08 Portland, OR – Hawthorne

03/10 Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades

03/11 Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

03/12 Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

03/13 Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

03/14 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

03/15 Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theater

03/17 San Antonio, TX – Vibes Event Center

03/18 Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

03/19 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

03/21 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

03/22 Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

03/23 Birmingham, AL – Iron City

03/25 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

03/26 Ft. Lauderdale, FL – Revolution