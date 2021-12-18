Behemoth Premiere New Live Video For “Slaves Shall Serve”
Band Photo: Behemoth (?)
Behemoth premiere a final live clip from their recently released live set “In Absentia Dei“. The footage featured on that effort was recorded last year and aired as a livestream event in September, 2020. “In Absentia Dei“ is out now in both physical and digital formats.
