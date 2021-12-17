The Last Ten Seconds Of Life Premiere “Birth Of The Butcher”

The Last Ten Seconds Of Life premiere their new single “Birth Of the Butcher” from their forthcoming new self-titled studio full-length. A January 28th release date has been slated for the album by Unique Leader Records.

The band will be out touring the U.S. in early 2022 as direct support to Cattle Decapitation. Creeping Death and Extinction A.D. will join them as well on the below run:

01/18 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

01/19 Pomona, CA – The Glass House

01/20 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

01/21 Berkeley, CA – The Cornerstone (no Creeping Death)

01/22 Reno, NV – Cargo

01/24 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre (no Creeping Death)

01/25 Seattle, WA – El Corazon (no Creeping Death)

01/27 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall (no Creeping Death)

01/28 Colorado Springs – The Black Sheep

01/29 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater (no Creeping Death)

01/31 Belvidere, IL – The Apollo AC

02/01 Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club

02/02 Joliet, IL – The Forge

02/03 Hobart, IN – Hobart Art Theater

02/04 Columbus, OH – The Foundry

02/05 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall

02/06 Detroit, MI – The Shelter

02/08 Worcester, MA – Pallladium Upstairs

02/09 New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

02/11 Atlanta, GA – The Loft

02/12 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum

02/14 Houston, TX – Secret Group

02/15 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

02/16 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

02/19 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad

02/20 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater