The Last Ten Seconds Of Life Premiere “Birth Of The Butcher”
The Last Ten Seconds Of Life premiere their new single “Birth Of the Butcher” from their forthcoming new self-titled studio full-length. A January 28th release date has been slated for the album by Unique Leader Records.
The band will be out touring the U.S. in early 2022 as direct support to Cattle Decapitation. Creeping Death and Extinction A.D. will join them as well on the below run:
01/18 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
01/19 Pomona, CA – The Glass House
01/20 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
01/21 Berkeley, CA – The Cornerstone (no Creeping Death)
01/22 Reno, NV – Cargo
01/24 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre (no Creeping Death)
01/25 Seattle, WA – El Corazon (no Creeping Death)
01/27 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall (no Creeping Death)
01/28 Colorado Springs – The Black Sheep
01/29 Denver, CO – The Oriental Theater (no Creeping Death)
01/31 Belvidere, IL – The Apollo AC
02/01 Minneapolis, MN – Turf Club
02/02 Joliet, IL – The Forge
02/03 Hobart, IN – Hobart Art Theater
02/04 Columbus, OH – The Foundry
02/05 Lexington, KY – Manchester Music Hall
02/06 Detroit, MI – The Shelter
02/08 Worcester, MA – Pallladium Upstairs
02/09 New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge
02/11 Atlanta, GA – The Loft
02/12 Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
02/14 Houston, TX – Secret Group
02/15 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
02/16 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
02/19 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad
02/20 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
