A Day To Remember Premiere New Music Video For “Last Chance To Dance (Bad Friend)”
A Day To Remember premiere a new music video for “Last Chance To Dance (Bad Friend)“ off their latest album “You’re Welcome“, out stores now. Max Moore (Code Orange, Coheed And Cambria) directed the clip.
