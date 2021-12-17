Trenches (Haste The Day) Premiere New Single “Eclipse” From Upcoming New Album “Reckoner”
Trenches - led by frontman Jimmy Ryan (Haste The Day), have scheduled a January 01st release date for their new outing “Reckoner“. You can stream a first track from it by the name of “Eclipse“, below.
