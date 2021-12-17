Memphis May Fire Premiere New Track & Music Video “Left For Dead”

Memphis May Fire premiere another new advance track, and music video named “Left For Dead“ streaming via YouTube for you below. It’s the latest in a string of new songs the group have released throughout 2021, including “Blood & Water“, “Death Inside“, “Bleed Me Dry” and “Somebody“.

Comments frontman Matty Mullins:

“It’s definitely not the ‘norm’ to release such a heavy-hearted song this close to Christmas, but the truth is, there are so many people hurting during the holiday season. Pain is an unavoidable part of the human experience and it doesn’t magically disappear at this time of year. I hope that anyone who can relate to ‘Left For Dead‘ will feel less alone in their pain, especially during a time when social media makes you feel like you’re the only one struggling. We will be donating 100% of the proceeds from the ‘Left For Dead‘ tee in our online merch store to Beneath the Skin, a non profit that provides genuine connection to young women who feel alone through peer-to-peer mentoring.”