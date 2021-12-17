Mire (Ex-As I Lay Dying) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Lightless“
An official music video has recently premiered for Mire‘s new single “Lightless“. That video arrives with the the digital release of band’s debut studio full-length “A New Found Rain“. Mire are ex-As I Lay Dying guitarist Nick Hipa, guitarist Ryan Glisan and singer Benton McKibbern. The album also features studio session drumming from Thy Art Is Murder‘s Jesse Beahler.

