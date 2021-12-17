"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Mire (Ex-As I Lay Dying) Premiere New Single & Music Video “Lightless“

posted Dec 17, 2021 at 3:38 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Photo of As I Lay Dying

Band Photo: As I Lay Dying (?)

An official music video has recently premiered for Mire‘s new single “Lightless“. That video arrives with the the digital release of band’s debut studio full-length “A New Found Rain“. Mire are ex-As I Lay Dying guitarist Nick Hipa, guitarist Ryan Glisan and singer Benton McKibbern. The album also features studio session drumming from Thy Art Is Murder‘s Jesse Beahler.

