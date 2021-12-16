The Hate Project Premiere New Track "Suicide Letter" From Upcoming New EP "From Flesh to Soil"
Kalmar, Sweden-based deathcore band The Hate Project premiere a new single entitled “Suicide Letter”, streaming via YouTube for you below. The track is taken from the group's upcoming EP "From Flesh to Soil".
