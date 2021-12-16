Sunfall Premiere New Song "Toxicant"
UK-based nu beatdown outfit Sunfall premiere a new song entitled “Toxicant”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Explains guitarist Oliver Welzen-James:
"'Toxicant'… a toxic substance that's introduced into an environment… a toxic substance that is introduced into one's life and being. This song is about looking inside of ourselves to see the side of us that isn't so nice and is in-fact toxic. It's about wanting to get rid of this shadow of ourselves through self-reflection and self-improvement, to then go about healing the damage the toxicity has caused to ourselves and others.
"With 'Toxicant', we as Sunfall have pushed again to create a track that is uniquely us, but also unique as a song within our discography, as has been the aim with our previous singles. When you listen to this song you will hear facets of our original sound and style found on our debut EP Serenity but then also mixed in with facets of our current sound and direction. New styles are explored vocally which then add another layer of unexplored musical territory for the band and ultimately provided the finishing touches for this song, as a contribution to furthering the depth and versatility of Sunfall's music."
