Bayht Lahm Premiere New Single "Valientes Sin Armas, Sociedad Sin Miedo"

New Jersey’s own sludge/grindcore act Bayht Lahm premiere a new single titled “Valientes Sin Armas, Sociedad Sin Miedo”, streaming via YouTube for you below.

Tells the promo text:

“Valientes Sin Armas, Sociedad Sin Miedo” is a stand-alone single, which deals with the political situation ongoing in Colombia and the brutality protestors are facing from para military forces aligned with the cartels. It’s also an excellent showcase of the what the band does best: mixing elements of doom, grindcore and sludge in a creative kaleidoscope that is uniquely their own.