Bayht Lahm Premiere New Single "Valientes Sin Armas, Sociedad Sin Miedo"
New Jersey’s own sludge/grindcore act Bayht Lahm premiere a new single titled “Valientes Sin Armas, Sociedad Sin Miedo”, streaming via YouTube for you below.
Tells the promo text:
“Valientes Sin Armas, Sociedad Sin Miedo” is a stand-alone single, which deals with the political situation ongoing in Colombia and the brutality protestors are facing from para military forces aligned with the cartels. It’s also an excellent showcase of the what the band does best: mixing elements of doom, grindcore and sludge in a creative kaleidoscope that is uniquely their own.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Myrdød Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Sunfall Premiere New Song “Toxicant”
0 Comments on "Bayht Lahm Premiere New Single"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.