Mushroomhead Premiere New Music Video For “A Requiem For Tomorrow”

Mushroomhead premiere a new music video for their “A Requiem For Tomorrow“. The track can be found on the band's current release “A Wonderful Life“.

Tells drummer Steve “Skinny” Felton:

“Dr. F (Ryan Farrell) and the Cleveland Chamber Choir did such an amazing job that I felt compelled to bring it to life a little further. Some of the elements and characters in the video are roughly based on a short story that I’ve been working on for SK1INDUSTRIES.

Working under Covid conditions and restrictions certainly has put limitations on things, so I would personally like to thank the band, all of the crew, and extras that believed and busted their asses to help me make this happen. Music and art is a privilege after all, and I don’t take any of this for granted…”