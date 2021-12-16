Mushroomhead Premiere New Music Video For “A Requiem For Tomorrow”
Mushroomhead premiere a new music video for their “A Requiem For Tomorrow“. The track can be found on the band's current release “A Wonderful Life“.
Tells drummer Steve “Skinny” Felton:
“Dr. F (Ryan Farrell) and the Cleveland Chamber Choir did such an amazing job that I felt compelled to bring it to life a little further. Some of the elements and characters in the video are roughly based on a short story that I’ve been working on for SK1INDUSTRIES.
Working under Covid conditions and restrictions certainly has put limitations on things, so I would personally like to thank the band, all of the crew, and extras that believed and busted their asses to help me make this happen. Music and art is a privilege after all, and I don’t take any of this for granted…”
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Born Of Osiris’ Lee McKinney Premieres New Single
- Next Article:
Myrdød Premiere Pre-Release Full-Album Stream
0 Comments on "Mushroomhead Premiere New Music Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.