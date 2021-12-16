"some music was meant to stay underground..."

70000 Tons of Metal - The World's Biggest Heavy Metal Cruise

Mushroomhead Premiere New Music Video For “A Requiem For Tomorrow”

posted Dec 16, 2021 at 2:28 AM by LugalKiEn.  (0 Comments)

Mushroomhead premiere a new music video for their “A Requiem For Tomorrow“. The track can be found on the band's current release “A Wonderful Life“.

Tells drummer Steve “Skinny” Felton:

“Dr. F (Ryan Farrell) and the Cleveland Chamber Choir did such an amazing job that I felt compelled to bring it to life a little further. Some of the elements and characters in the video are roughly based on a short story that I’ve been working on for SK1INDUSTRIES.

Working under Covid conditions and restrictions certainly has put limitations on things, so I would personally like to thank the band, all of the crew, and extras that believed and busted their asses to help me make this happen. Music and art is a privilege after all, and I don’t take any of this for granted…”

What's Next?

Please share this article if you found it interesting.

0 Comments on "Mushroomhead Premiere New Music Video"

Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)

Before you comment, please note:

Get your own Avatar

Get an avatar, dude!

1. Sign up for an account here.
2. Register on Gravatar.com with the same email & upload an avatar.
3. Wait 24-48 hours for your avatar to appear on Metalunderground.com.

  • These comments are moderated.
  • Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
    • Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
    • This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
    • Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
  • HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.
Post Your Comment

 

 