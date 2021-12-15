Pestilectomy Premiere New Single "Intravenous Napalm Administration" From Upcoming New Album "From Vulnerable To Funeral"

USA/Germany slam band Pestilectomy premiere a new single titled “Intravenous Napalm Administration”, taken from their upcoming new album "From Vulnerable To Funeral", which will be out in stores January 28, 2022 via Realityfade.

The track features a guest appearance by vocalist Angel Ochoa of Abominable Putridity, Cephalotripsy fame.