Depleted Uranium Premiere New Track "Beta Particles" From Upcoming New Album "Origins"

Canadian band Depleted Uranium premiere a new track entitled “Beta Particles”, taken from their upcoming new album "Origins". The record was produced by Andrew Murray, mixed by Dave and Zeppelin at Encore Music Studio, and mastered by Alberto Bandino at Cutfire Studio. The album will be out on January 28, 2022 with the physical CD including an exclusive bonus track.

Explain the band:

“Lyrically, this song is about being socially marginalized. For whatever reason. It’s about society’s aim to ‘cure’ those who are different. To assimilate or destroy vs accept, by any means necessary. Musically, it was born when we were starting to solidify in our songwriting and the process was fairly quick. The big transition in the middle was due to our 4-track recorder eating the tape of the first demo recording and when we listened back, it made the song. Once Blair (2nd guitar) joined, it was the song that began highlighting the simplified dual guitar harmonies.”