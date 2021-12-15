The Amity Affliction Premiere New Single “Death Is All Around Us” From New EP “Somewhere Beyond The Blue”

The Amity Affliction premiere “Death Is All Around Us” from their recently released EP “Somewhere Beyond The Blue“. That 3-song effort also features the band’s previously released tracks “Like Love” and “Give Up The Ghost“. A 7'' version of the EP has been scheduled for a summer 2022 release.

Tell the band:

“We’re deep into a pandemic that won’t go away. With lockdowns still happening here in Australia and no touring in sight, it’s a hopeless situation and one that inspired the lyrics in this song.”