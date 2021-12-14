Gingivectomy Premiere New Track "Necrotic Pulp F(r)iction" From Upcoming New Album "Mouth Shattering Slamtist Purgery"
Gingivectomy premiere a new track called “Necrotic Pulp F(r)iction”, taken from their upcoming new album "Mouth Shattering Slamtist Purgery", which will be out in stores in 2022 via Rivers of Gore Production. The song features Jack from Kraanium.
