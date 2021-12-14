Beyond Deviation Premiere New Song "10,000" From Upcoming New Album "Thalassophobia"
Gatineau, Quebec-based Beyond Deviation premiere a new song entitled “10,000”, taken from their upcoming new album "Thalassophobia", which will be out in stores next year.
Check out now "10,000" streaming via YouTube for you below.
