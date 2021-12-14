Embryonic Devourment Premiere New Song & Music Video "Manipulation of the Senses" From Upcoming New Album "Heresy of the Highest Order"

Brutal death metal band Embryonic Devourment premiere a new song entitled “Manipulation of the Senses”, taken from their upcoming new album "Heresy of the Highest Order", which will be out in stores ebruary 25th 2022 via Unique Leader Records.

Check out now "Manipulation of the Senses" streaming via YouTube for you below.