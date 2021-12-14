Embryonic Devourment Premiere New Song & Music Video "Manipulation of the Senses" From Upcoming New Album "Heresy of the Highest Order"
Brutal death metal band Embryonic Devourment premiere a new song entitled “Manipulation of the Senses”, taken from their upcoming new album "Heresy of the Highest Order", which will be out in stores ebruary 25th 2022 via Unique Leader Records.
Check out now "Manipulation of the Senses" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Hear: Ex-Trouble Vocalist's Posthumous Solo Single
- Next Article:
Beyond Deviation Premiere New Song "10,000"
0 Comments on "Embryonic Devourment Premiere New Song & Video"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.