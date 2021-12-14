Headline News

Hear: Ex-Trouble Vocalist Eric Wagner's Posthumous Solo Single "Maybe Tomorrow"

Band Photo: Pentagram (?)

Former Trouble frontman Eric Wagner's debut and sadly final solo studio full-length "In The Lonely Light Of Mourning" will be out in stores on March 18th, 2022 via Cruz Del Sur Music. The record was originally scheduled for a November 2021 release, but was pushed back after Wagner's death this past August due to COVID-19. You can now check out the advance track "Maybe Tomorrow" streaming via YouTube for you below.

The album was assembled with ex-Trouble drummer David Snyder, and features guest appearances from current and former members of Trouble, The Skull, Pentagram, and more.

Comments Cruz Del Sur Music owner Enrico Leccese:

"It has been a great honor to have the chance to work with Eric. He has been a reference in my life since, as a fan, I bought his Trouble albums back in the 1980s. I must give While Heaven Wept's Tom Phillips 100 percent credit for Cruz Del Sur Music being able to release Eric's solo album.

Eric really put all himself, his passion, his deepest emotions and his skills into this release. I must also thank Mike and Ron Holzner for the extremely mature talk we had after Eric's passing. His loss has been a tragic event and we hope that this album gives justice to his career."