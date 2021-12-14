Dæmonesq Premiere New Song & Music Video "The Beauty of Letting Go" From Upcoming Debut EP

Black metal outfit Dæmonesq premiere a new song and music video called “The Beauty of Letting Go”, taken from their upcoming debut EP of the same name, due out in stores on February 25, 2022.

Tells frontwoman Raegina:

“The video for our new single the beauty of letting go depicts the decision to give up on parts of one’s own identity to pave the way for the development of a new self. This decision can be very painful, and we’ll have to be hard on ourselves to actually manage this transformation. Therefore, the video reinforces the message of the lyrics that also emphasize the beauty, freedom and relief that come with the final choice to let go and give up on what once has been precious to us.”