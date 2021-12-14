Vermisst Premiere New Song "Incantations of the Crimson Twilight" From Upcoming New Split Album
Poland's black metal band Vermisst premiere a new song entitled “Incantations of the Crimson Twilight”, taken from their upcoming new split release with the Danish band Skinliv. The split will be released on January 31st, 2022 through Nebular Carcoma Records.
Check out now "Incantations of the Crimson Twilight" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Cloakroom Premiere New Single "Lost Meaning"
- Next Article:
Dæmonesq Premiere New Song & Music Video
0 Comments on "Vermisst Premiere New Song"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.