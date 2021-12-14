"some music was meant to stay underground..."

Vermisst Premiere New Song "Incantations of the Crimson Twilight" From Upcoming New Split Album

posted Dec 14, 2021

Poland's black metal band Vermisst premiere a new song entitled “Incantations of the Crimson Twilight”, taken from their upcoming new split release with the Danish band Skinliv. The split will be released on January 31st, 2022 through Nebular Carcoma Records.

Check out now "Incantations of the Crimson Twilight" streaming via YouTube for you below.


