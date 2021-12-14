Cloakroom Premiere New Single “Lost Meaning”
Cloakroom premiere the latest advance track “Lost Meaning” from their impending studio full-length named “Dissolution Wave“. The album is scheduled for a January 28th release date by Relapse Records.
Explains singer/guitarist Doyle Martin:
“‘Lost Meaning‘ is the beginning of our traveler’s expedition. It’s the first step out of your comfort zone into unfamiliar territory. When you cross that threshold what do you take with you to maintain some sense of the Self? If anything, leaving for a ‘land of silver gilt’ is referring to a gilded age, an egocentric near-future our protagonist is tasked to meander around which of course mirrors our own. Our humble songsmith is singing to the Spire and the Ward of Song, the great filter, the barometer of creative thought in this universe. With any luck, they’ll be acknowledged and their voice won’t get lost in the discordance of meaningless creativity for the wrong reasons.”
