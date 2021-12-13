Surma Releases New Christmas Single "A Yuletide Tale"
Czech/Faroese symphonic metal band has released a new music video for their Christmas song, "A Yuletide Tale." You can check it out below. The song is the first new material shared by the band since their debut album, "Reveal The Light Within," which hit the shelves last year through Metal Blade Records.
