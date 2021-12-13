Sabaton Posts New Animated Story Video "Christmas Truce" Online

It's December 24th 1914 in the middle of a cold night. After 6 months in the muddy trenches, the war still hasn't come to an end and soldiers are missing home more than ever before. So they begin quietly singing carols. Although an official truce has been declined by the governments, an eerie silence haunted the empty battlefields on the morning of December 25th. Slowly, British and German soldiers crawl out of their tranches to wish each other a Merry Christmas, take photographs, play games, and even exchange a few gifts.

In their new animated story video, Sabaton depict this one-of-a-kind event during the First World War that should later be known as "Christmas Truce." The brand new video was unveiled during the band’s ongoing Christmas Advent Calendar on their social media channels and website.

"This is the story of the Christmas Truce & this is why we wrote our latest single", bassist Pär Sundström comments. "We now give you a different way of experiencing our music and the history behind it!"