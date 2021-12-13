Headline News

Tool Drummer Danny Carey Arrested For Misdemeanor Assault At Kansas City Airport

Band Photo: Tool (?)

According to TMZ, Tool drummer Danny Carey was arrested at an airport in Kansas City, following an incident inside the terminal.

Says TMZ: "Law enforcement sources tell TMZ... airport police responded Sunday night to a report of a disturbance between 2 men and when they got to the scene they arrested DC and transported him to a nearby police station for booking. We're told Danny was booked for misdemeanor assault... and as you can see, he certainly didn't look happy in his mug shot. He's no longer in custody after being released on bond. Cops tell us the police report is being forwarded to prosecutors for review, and potential charges will follow."

More details will be available soon.

Source: TMZ