Headline News
Tool Drummer Danny Carey Arrested For Misdemeanor Assault At Kansas City Airport
Band Photo: Tool (?)
According to TMZ, Tool drummer Danny Carey was arrested at an airport in Kansas City, following an incident inside the terminal.
Says TMZ: "Law enforcement sources tell TMZ... airport police responded Sunday night to a report of a disturbance between 2 men and when they got to the scene they arrested DC and transported him to a nearby police station for booking. We're told Danny was booked for misdemeanor assault... and as you can see, he certainly didn't look happy in his mug shot. He's no longer in custody after being released on bond. Cops tell us the police report is being forwarded to prosecutors for review, and potential charges will follow."
More details will be available soon.
Source: TMZ
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Engulfed In Repugnance Premiere Full-Album Stream
- Next Article:
Sabaton Posts New Animated Video Online
0 Comments on "Tool Drummer Arrested For Assault"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.