Engulfed In Repugnance Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New Album "Consummation of Chthonic Remnants"

International brutal death metal outfit Engulfed In Repugnance premiere the full-album stream of the band's new album "Consummation of Chthonic Remnants", which was released November 15, 2021 via Pathologically Explicit Recordings.

Check out now "Consummation of Chthonic Remnants" in its entirety below.



