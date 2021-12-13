Engulfed In Repugnance Premiere Full-Album Stream Of New Album "Consummation of Chthonic Remnants"
International brutal death metal outfit Engulfed In Repugnance premiere the full-album stream of the band's new album "Consummation of Chthonic Remnants", which was released November 15, 2021 via Pathologically Explicit Recordings.
Check out now "Consummation of Chthonic Remnants" in its entirety below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
0 Comments on "Engulfed In Repugnance Premiere Full-Album Stream"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.