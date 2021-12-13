SplitLip Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Eyeless"
Baltimore, Maryland-based beatdown quartet SplitLip premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Eyeless", which was released December 12, 2021.
Check out now "Eyeless" in its entirety below.
"Eyeless" Track-list:
1. Bloodtooth
2. Life Is Dead
3. Atrocious
4. E.F.H.
5. Rotten Pieces (feat. Tim Selden)
6. The Never Ending Void
7. Eulogy
Line-up:
Vocals - Trey Torrence
Guitars - Sam Bagley
Bass - Sid Garvey
Drums - Pat Draper
