SplitLip Premiere Full-Album Stream Of Brand New EP "Eyeless"

Baltimore, Maryland-based beatdown quartet SplitLip premiere the full-album stream of the band's brand new EP "Eyeless", which was released December 12, 2021.

Check out now "Eyeless" in its entirety below.





"Eyeless" Track-list:

1. Bloodtooth

2. Life Is Dead

3. Atrocious

4. E.F.H.

5. Rotten Pieces (feat. Tim Selden)

6. The Never Ending Void

7. Eulogy

Line-up:

Vocals - Trey Torrence

Guitars - Sam Bagley

Bass - Sid Garvey

Drums - Pat Draper