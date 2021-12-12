Hexapedal Deity Premiere New Music Video For "Arrival In Fire" From New EP "Excermetion"
Oakdale, California-based slam brutal death metal tro Hexapedal Deity premiere a new music video for “Arrival In Fire”, taken from their new EP "Excermetion", out in stores now.
Check out now "Arrival In Fire" streaming via YouTube for you below.
