Headline News

Belphegor Premiere New NSFW Music Video For New Medley Of Two “Blutsabbath” Tracks

Belphegor premiere a recently recorded medley of two songs from their 1997 record “Blutsabbath”. That track has been named “Blackest Sabbath 1997” and arrives complete with a music video for it, ahead of the January 14th re-releases of “Blutsabbath” and its predecessor “The Last Supper“ (1995).

Tells vocalist/guitarist Helmuth Lehner:

“We’ve rearranged and re-recorded a medley of two songs off the ‘Blutsabbath‘ album [1997] as a promotional single for the re-release of our first two full-length LPs due 14th January 2022 in double CD and single LP formats. Florian Klein, aka Torturer, tracked the drums, and the ‘Blackest Sabbath 1997” was mixed & mastered at Jens Bogren´s Fascination Street Studios in Örebro, Sweden. It was a thrilling experiment to re-record this song I wrote in 1996 with a new sound wall, our current skills and recording capabilities 25 years later. We hail you demons, enjoy this special offering from us!”