Immolation Premiere New Single & Music Video “Apostle” - Announce 2022 North American Tour

Band Photo: Immolation (?)

Immolation‘s eleventh studio full-length has been dubbed “Acts Of God” and will be released on February 18th, 2022. A first single and music video titled “Apostle“ has premiered via YouTube streaming for you below. Guitarist Robert Vigna again produced, directed and edited the video.

“Acts Of God” was recorded with Paul Orofino, while Zack Ohren took on the mixing and mastering duties. Eliran Kantor created the cover art.

Explains vocalist/bassist Ross Dolan offered:

“After 5 long years, we are very excited to finally announce the arrival of our 11th full-length album ‘Acts Of God‘ on February 18th, 2022! This time around, we have 15 tracks of some of the darkest and most haunting Immolation material to date! For the first single, we chose the song ‘Apostle‘ because it’s a very dark song that offers the listener all the elements of the Immolation sound. It’s a heavy and explosive track that ebbs and flows from start to finish, with dark and creepy soundscapes and extreme bursts of dark energy that will take the listener on a dark journey that is just a small glimpse of what the album has to offer. Enjoy!”

“Acts Of God” track list reads as follows:

01 – “Abandoned”

02 – “An Act Of God”

03 – “The Age Of No Light”

04 – “Noose Of Thorns”

05 – “Shed The Light”

06 – “Blooded”

07 – “Overtures Of The Wicked”

08 – “Immoral Stain”

09 – “Incineration Procession”

10 – “Broken Prey”

11 – “Derelict Of Spirit”

12 – “When Halos Burn”

13 – “Let The Darkness In”

14 – “And The Flames Wept”

15 – “Apostle”

Immolation will be out on a headlining tour in February with Imperial Triumphant, Mortiferum and Black Anvil:

w/ Imperial Triumphant & Mortiferum:

02/18 Richmond, VA – The Broadberry

02/19 Huntington, WV – V Club

02/20 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger

02/21 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

02/22 Orlando, FL – The Haven

02/24 Houston, TX – The Studio at Warehouse Live

02/25 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live

02/26 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live

02/28 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

03/01 Los Angeles, CA – 1720

03/02 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

03/04 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

03/05 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater

03/06 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw

03/08 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge

03/09 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater

03/11 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

03/12 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s

03/13 Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop

w/ Black Anvil and Mortiferum:

03/15 Detroit, MI – El Club

03/16 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground

03/17 Montréal, QC – Petite Campus

03/18 Worcester, MA – Palladium Upstairs

w/ Demolition Hammer, Mortician, Black Anvil & Funeral Leech:

03/19 New York, NY – Irving Plaza