Immolation Premiere New Single & Music Video “Apostle” - Announce 2022 North American Tour
Band Photo: Immolation (?)
Immolation‘s eleventh studio full-length has been dubbed “Acts Of God” and will be released on February 18th, 2022. A first single and music video titled “Apostle“ has premiered via YouTube streaming for you below. Guitarist Robert Vigna again produced, directed and edited the video.
“Acts Of God” was recorded with Paul Orofino, while Zack Ohren took on the mixing and mastering duties. Eliran Kantor created the cover art.
Explains vocalist/bassist Ross Dolan offered:
“After 5 long years, we are very excited to finally announce the arrival of our 11th full-length album ‘Acts Of God‘ on February 18th, 2022! This time around, we have 15 tracks of some of the darkest and most haunting Immolation material to date! For the first single, we chose the song ‘Apostle‘ because it’s a very dark song that offers the listener all the elements of the Immolation sound. It’s a heavy and explosive track that ebbs and flows from start to finish, with dark and creepy soundscapes and extreme bursts of dark energy that will take the listener on a dark journey that is just a small glimpse of what the album has to offer. Enjoy!”
“Acts Of God” track list reads as follows:
01 – “Abandoned”
02 – “An Act Of God”
03 – “The Age Of No Light”
04 – “Noose Of Thorns”
05 – “Shed The Light”
06 – “Blooded”
07 – “Overtures Of The Wicked”
08 – “Immoral Stain”
09 – “Incineration Procession”
10 – “Broken Prey”
11 – “Derelict Of Spirit”
12 – “When Halos Burn”
13 – “Let The Darkness In”
14 – “And The Flames Wept”
15 – “Apostle”
Immolation will be out on a headlining tour in February with Imperial Triumphant, Mortiferum and Black Anvil:
w/ Imperial Triumphant & Mortiferum:
02/18 Richmond, VA – The Broadberry
02/19 Huntington, WV – V Club
02/20 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger
02/21 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
02/22 Orlando, FL – The Haven
02/24 Houston, TX – The Studio at Warehouse Live
02/25 Dallas, TX – Amplified Live
02/26 Austin, TX – Come and Take It Live
02/28 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
03/01 Los Angeles, CA – 1720
03/02 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
03/04 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
03/05 Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theater
03/06 Vancouver, BC – The Rickshaw
03/08 Salt Lake City, UT – Urban Lounge
03/09 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater
03/11 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
03/12 Chicago, IL – Reggie’s
03/13 Cleveland, OH – Grog Shop
w/ Black Anvil and Mortiferum:
03/15 Detroit, MI – El Club
03/16 Toronto, ON – Velvet Underground
03/17 Montréal, QC – Petite Campus
03/18 Worcester, MA – Palladium Upstairs
w/ Demolition Hammer, Mortician, Black Anvil & Funeral Leech:
03/19 New York, NY – Irving Plaza
