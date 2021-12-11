As I Lay Dying Premiere New Live Video For “My Own Grave”

Band Photo: As I Lay Dying (?)

As I Lay Dying‘s deluxe edition of their 2019 comeback release “Shaped By Fire” is out in stores now. In celebration of the arrival of that album, the band premiere a live music video for “My Own Grave“, which was filmed during a live show As I Lay Dying performed in Munich, Germany.