Immolation Reveals New Album "Acts Of God" Details; Releases New Music Video "Apostle"

New York death metal giants Immolation are proud to announce their latest immense creation, "Acts Of God," which will be released on February 18th 2022. The 11th studio album serves as the next chapter of Immolation’s death metal epic. With 5 long years passed since Atonement, "Acts Of God" vigorously showcases Immolation’s ability to consistently create fascinating sounds, while still keeping their feet firmly rooted in the old school, New York death metal for which they are renowned.

Today, the band offers fans the first single from the album, "Apostle." Produced, directed, and edited by the band's own Robert Vigna, the video can be viewed below.

Immolation vocalist/ bassist Ross Dolan comments:

"After 5 long years, we are very excited to finally announce the arrival of our 11th full-length album Acts of God on February 18th, 2022! This time around, we have 15 tracks of some of the darkest and most haunting Immolation material to date! For the first single, we chose the song 'Apostle' because it's a very dark song that offers the listener all the elements of the Immolation sound. It's a heavy and explosive track that ebbs and flows from start to finish, with dark and creepy soundscapes and extreme bursts of dark energy that will take the listener on a dark journey that is just a small glimpse of what the album has to offer. Enjoy!"

"Acts Of God" saw the return of long-time friend and recording counterpart Paul Orofino of Millbrook Studios (Blue Öyster Cult, Bad Co, Golden Earring) while final touches were brought about on the mixing and mastering by Zack Ohren of Castle Ultimate Studios. For the cover artwork, the band enlisted Eliran Kantor to create the haunting new masterpiece that featured the muted colours and ethereal images that are hallmarks for Immolation's artwork. The artwork pieces inside the booklet were created by Santiago Jaramillo of Triple Seis Design.

"Acts Of God" tracklist:

1. Abandoned

2. An Act Of God

3. The Age Of No Light

4. Noose Of Thorns

5. Shed the Light

6. Blooded

7. Overtures of the Wicked

8. Immoral Stain

9. Incineration Procession

10. Broken Prey

11. Derelict of Spirit

12. When Halos Burn

13. Let the Darkness In

14. And the Flames Wept

15. Apostle

Firmly aligned with Nuclear Blast Records, the often coveted sound of Immolation has reemerged from the depths of a cursed and cruel world to illuminate our minds and ears with exquisite, sonic destruction.