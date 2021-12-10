Fozzy Announces First New Album In Five Years, "Boombox"

Powerhouse rockers Fozzy have announced their new album "Boombox" – their first album in five years - which will be released on April 15th via Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group (ex-NA). The album, which includes the US top 10 singles, "Nowhere To Run" and "Sane", was once again produced by Johnny Andrews.

Talking about the album, Fozzy frontman Chris Jericho says; "'Judas'… both the album and the song was a HUGE breakthrough for Fozzy. It took us to the next level and positioned us as legit players at rock radio and as a live draw. As a result, we knew that we had to follow up with the album of a lifetime. Boombox is that album!! You’ve already heard the top ten singles 'Nowhere To Run' and 'Sane'- kick ass, hooky songs that set the tone for this record. But it’s 'I Still Burn', 'Army Of One' and 'Relax', that in my opinion are going to take this album and this band even further up the rock n roll ladder!

"I firmly believe this is the third best album of our entire career!! (Of course I think it’s our best…but I always wanted to hear a band say that). So crank the volume and hold the Boombox up to your earholes!! It’s gonna be a wild ride."

Rich Ward leads the band and is one of the most versatile, talented riff machines and songwriters in rock n roll today. Chris Jericho’s skills as a frontman are second to none and his vocal style and range are both unique and instantly recognizable. The powerhouse drumming of Frank Fontsere, the blazing solos of Billy Grey and the electric star presence of bass player, PJ Farley, round out the current line up.

These are five legit rock stars, whose energy and charisma light up every stage they play on and every crowd they perform for. It’s no surprise that Fozzy has skyrocketed into one of the hottest rock acts in years.