Slaegt Signs With Century Media Records; New Album "Goddess" Set To Be Released In March

Danish Black Heavy Metal outfit Slaegt (a.k.a. Slægt, meaning "lineage” / “heritage" in Danish language and pronounced /sl?gt/), one of the most vital and exciting bands to come out of the Scandinavian Metal scene, are thrilled to announce that they’ve signed a new deal with Century Media Records. The first studio offering with their new label (and fourth full-length overall) is entitled "Goddess" and will see a worldwide release on March 18th, 2022.

Speaking about their new label, the Copenhagen based band comments: "It is with utmost pleasure we can announce that we have signed a deal with Century Media. Century Media is a huge force within the metal world - their history speaks for itself and their roster of current and former acts is a sight to behold. The label is made up of passionate and professional people, whose work is very impressive in regards to how they maintain to be such a successful label while still understanding and respecting their artists’ creative process and work. So it would be an understatement to say, that we are truly looking forward to where this collaboration will take us, our music, and our listeners."

Speaking on the signing of Slaegt, Century Media Records Vice President Phillipp Schulte says: "We are happy to announce a worldwide partnership with Slaegt. The band’s vision, their passion and courage to create dark and timeless music as well as their breathtaking live performances have made a huge impression on us. We couldn’t be prouder to welcome this great band to Century Media Records."

A first single and video as well as further details for the "Goddess" album will be launched on January 14th, 2022 with the start of the album’s pre-order, so mark your calendars!

Additionally, Slaegt have just announced a next European tour together with fellow Danish group Demon Head, to follow the new album’s release