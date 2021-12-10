Spirits Of Fire To Release New Album "Embrace The Unknown" In February; Shares "A Second Chance" Music Video

Heavy metal supergroup Spirits Of Fire have announced their return with new vocalist Fabio Lione (Angra, ex-Rhapsody Of Fire) joining original members Chris Caffery, Steve Di Giorgio and Mark Zonder for the release of their second album, "Embrace The Unknown." Out on 18th February 2022, a first single and video from it entitled "A Second Chance" is available from today.

Spirits of Fire was founded in 2017 by Caffery (Savatage, Trans-Siberian Orchestra), Di Giorgio (Testament, Death) and Zonder (ex-Fates Warning, Warlord), plus singer Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens (ex-Judas Priest, Iced Earth). "Embrace The Unknown" picks up where their well received 2019 self-titled debut left off, with Caffery's fiery fretwork leading the charge. Renowned Italian vocalist Lione sings on an album that is produced by his compatriot Aldo Lonobile, whose recent work on releases by Archon Angel featuring Zak Stevens, Sweet Oblivion featuring Geoff Tate, plus his own group Secret Sphere makes him the perfect fit.

With Lione and Lonobile adding their own personal touches to a skilful set of songs supplied by Caffery, the result is a stellar example of the 'Priest meets Savatage' sound that Spirits Of Fire have pursued since forming. Via the renowned guitar pyrotechnics of Caffery, the propulsive and crushing rhythm section of Di Giorgio and Zonder, plus the soaring vocals of Lione, ‘Embrace The Unknown’ sees the quartet firing on all cylinders as they deliver a dozen memorable slabs of metal on what is an all killer, no filler album.

Tracklisting:

1. A Second Chance

2. Resurrection

3. Wildest Dreams

4. Into The Mirror

5. Embrace The Unknown

6. My Confession

7. Sea Of Change

8. Shapes Of A Fragile Mind

9. Hearts In The Sand

10. House Of Pain

11. Remember My Name

12. Out In The Rain