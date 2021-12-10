Conjurer Releases New Music Video "Thankless"

UK metal heavyweights Conjurer have released their video for "Thankless," from their globally-acclaimed debut LP "Mire" (2018).

In anticipation of huge things to come in 2022, Conjurer draw the curtain over a frustrating year for live music by releasing the "Thankless" video. The video features a collage of frenetic live footage recorded at different festival and club shows, as well as some backstage impressions, and gives you a hint of what to expect from Conjurer's eagerly-awaited return to stages in 2022 - including several festival appearances and a tour with French blackened post-metallers Celeste.

Conjurer comment: "We are so thankful to have 'Thankless' back online - this video catalogues a band starting to come into their own, our first time playing festivals without being the ‘unknown up and comers’. Captured as always by our main man Joe Guppy."