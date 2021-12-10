Atlas Posts New Music Video "Susi" Online

Finnish northcore quintet Atlas unveil new album "UKKO" and in celebration release latest single "Susi" via Long Branch Records. Watch the video for "Susi" below.

On the new single, guitarist Tuomas Kurikka states: "This is our way of honouring those we've loved and lost. Heavy looping rhythms, huge percussions, haunting atmospheres, dark soundscapes, and ominous melodies create an album that celebrates northern spirits. UKKO is a blend of something ancient combined with a cold and harsh perspective of these stray modern days. You could say that the album is a sacrifice to the old Finnish pagan gods."