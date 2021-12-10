Crowbar Reveals New Album "Zero And Below" Details; Releases New Music Video "Chemical Godz"

Band Photo: Crowbar (?)

New Orleans, Louisiana sludge metal pioneers Crowbar will release their long awaited new full-length, Zero And Below,on 4th March via MNRK Heavy. In celebration, the band have unveiled the record’s artwork, tracklisting, and first single/video, "Chemical Godz," premiered via Revolver.

Watch the video to "Chemical Godz" below.

Crowbar songs are unapologetic emotional outpourings, with a bare-knuckle resolve alongside its soul-searching vulnerability, reliably delivered with crushing heaviness. Zero And Below, which cements the band’s dense catalogue exactly one dozen studio albums deep, is the most unforgivably doomy Crowbar record since their 1998 landmark effort, "Odd Fellows Rest."

Produced, mixed, and mastered by Duane Simoneaux at OCD Recording And Production in Metairie, Louisiana, Zero And Below is reverently old-school, counterbalanced by a resonant melodicism that’s stunningly mature. Songs like "Chemical Godz," "Bleeding From Every Hole," and "It’s Always Worth The Gain" demonstrate what Crowbar does better than any other band: powerful, evocative, and crushingly heavy music. Celebrating a recent 30th anniversary, Crowbar is led by one of the most beloved figures in heavy metal, riff overlord Kirk Windstein, whose menacing bellow and smooth drawl put resilient, unrepentant strength behind even the most sombre odes to suffering.

Comments Windstein of first single, "Chemical Godz," "We are all so excited to release the song and video for ‘Chemical Godz!’ It’s been nearly two years since the album was completed. It was such a sad time for so many people going through the Covid-19 epidemic and we felt it wasn’t a good time to release any new material. Get ready because the heavy is coming! We hope y’all enjoy the song and video. Stay safe out there!"