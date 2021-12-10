Arch Enemy Premiere New Music Video “House Of Mirrors”

Band Photo: Arch Enemy (?)

Arch Enemy premiere their newt single and music video titled “House Of Mirrors”. Jacob Hansen (Volbeat, Fleshgod Apocalypse) mixed and mastered it and the video was directed by Grupa13.

Tells guitarist Michael Amott:

“Musically, this is an idea that has been bouncing around in my head for a while, and finally it got finished. It all started with the guitar motif that kicks off the track, which naturally leads to the galloping 80’s-metal feel of the verses. As is always the case with us, we had quite a few different arrangements and demos of this song until it was, dare I say, fckn perfect!”

Adds frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz:

“‘House Of Mirrors‘ is a song that twists its way into the human psyche. I wrote the lyrics during a dark time of strict, dystopian lockdown, and I think people will be able to relate to that feeling of being totally alone – but never truly alone – when you are surrounded only by past and future versions of yourself as company.”