Infected Rain Premiered New Single & Music Video “The Realm Of Chaos” Featuring Butcher Babies’ Heidi Shepherd

Butcher Babies co-frontwoman Heidi Shepherd guests on the recently premiered single and music video from Infected Rain, “The Realm Of Chaos“. The song is off Infected Rain‘s fifth studio full-length called “Ecdysis“, due out January 07th via Napalm Records.

Infected Rain‘s frontwoman Lena Scissorhands offered the following insight behind this latest cut:



“‘The Realm Of Chaos‘ was inspired by the massive depression we all lived in 2020, dedicated to the lost nation and confused society we live in. Together with my friend Heidi from Butcher Babies, we implore everyone to stop running and start seeing the tragic reality we all live in.”

Shepherd also shared her thoughts on the song, offering:

“Infected Rain have quickly become one of my favorite bands with some of my favorite people. It’s an honor to scream alongside Lena and the boys in their latest single. Everything IR touches turns to gold; this song and video are no exception. Over the past two years, this has been the feature that has been requested more times that I can count. Can’t wait to give the fans what they want in ‘The Realm Of Chaos‘!”