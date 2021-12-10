Inferi Premiere New Music Video “Heirs Of The Descent”

Inferi return with a new official music video for “Heirs Of The Descent” from their latest release “Vile Genesis“.





Explains guitarist Malcolm Pugh:

“I found this cabin in the outskirts of Nashville that was over a hundred years old and right in the middle of some creepy woods. This place was so broken down and eerie, I just knew we could get some really solid footage there. As we were hiking through the woods with all of the gear, Sam Raimi’s ‘Evil Dead‘ kept popping into my head. It fit the vibe so well that we ended up filming additional shots to try and capture that feeling. The moral of the story is, It’s super fun turning your friend into a demonic zombie while playing with fire!”