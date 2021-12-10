Enterprise Earth Premiere New Single “Legends Never Die”
A new single named “Legends Never Die” from Enterprise Earth‘s impending new studio full-length, “The Chosen“ has premiered online streaming via YouTube below.
Says the band’s guitarist Gabe Mangold:
“For the third single, we wanted to showcase another facet of ‘The Chosen‘, something that people who really enjoyed the death metal vibes of ‘Luciferous‘ would like. ‘Legends Never Die‘ is fierce musically, yet poetic lyrically. Together, we felt we created an ‘epic’ vibe with this one. Enjoy!”
Enterprise Earth will be on the road early next year with Fit For An Autopsy, Ingested, Signs Of The Swarm and Great American Ghost:
01/05 Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner
01/06 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary
01/07 Chicago, IL – Reggies Rock Club
01/08 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club
01/09 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood
01/10 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove
01/11 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
01/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
01/14 Portland, OR – Dante’s
01/15 Seattle, WA – El Corazon
01/17 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
01/18 Petaluma, CA – The Phoenix Theater
01/19 Los Angeles, CA -1720
01/20 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick
01/22 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater
01/24 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live
01/25 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
01/26 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill
01/27 Oklahoma City, OK – Oklahoma City Limits
01/28 Memphis, TN – Growlers
01/29 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag
01/30 Nashville, TN – The Basement East
02/01 Tampa, FL – Crowbar
02/02 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables
02/03 Orlando, FL – Soundbar
02/04 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
02/05 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger
02/07 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
02/08 Baltimore, MD – Sound Stage
02/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
02/10 Worcester, MA – The Palladium
02/11 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground
02/12 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre
