Enterprise Earth Premiere New Single “Legends Never Die”

A new single named “Legends Never Die” from Enterprise Earth‘s impending new studio full-length, “The Chosen“ has premiered online streaming via YouTube below.

Says the band’s guitarist Gabe Mangold:

“For the third single, we wanted to showcase another facet of ‘The Chosen‘, something that people who really enjoyed the death metal vibes of ‘Luciferous‘ would like. ‘Legends Never Die‘ is fierce musically, yet poetic lyrically. Together, we felt we created an ‘epic’ vibe with this one. Enjoy!”

Enterprise Earth will be on the road early next year with Fit For An Autopsy, Ingested, Signs Of The Swarm and Great American Ghost:

01/05 Columbus, OH – Skully’s Music Diner

01/06 Hamtramck, MI – The Sanctuary

01/07 Chicago, IL – Reggies Rock Club

01/08 St. Paul, MN – Turf Club

01/09 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood

01/10 Lincoln, NE – The Royal Grove

01/11 Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

01/12 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

01/14 Portland, OR – Dante’s

01/15 Seattle, WA – El Corazon

01/17 Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

01/18 Petaluma, CA – The Phoenix Theater

01/19 Los Angeles, CA -1720

01/20 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick

01/22 Mesa, AZ – Nile Theater

01/24 Austin, TX – Come And Take It Live

01/25 Houston, TX – Warehouse Live

01/26 Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Bar & Grill

01/27 Oklahoma City, OK – Oklahoma City Limits

01/28 Memphis, TN – Growlers

01/29 St. Louis, MO – Red Flag

01/30 Nashville, TN – The Basement East

02/01 Tampa, FL – Crowbar

02/02 West Palm Beach, FL – Respectables

02/03 Orlando, FL – Soundbar

02/04 Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

02/05 Greensboro, NC – Blind Tiger

02/07 Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

02/08 Baltimore, MD – Sound Stage

02/09 Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

02/10 Worcester, MA – The Palladium

02/11 Hartford, CT – Webster Underground

02/12 New York, NY – The Gramercy Theatre