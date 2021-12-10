Napalm Death Premiere First Single “Narcissus” - Announce New Mini-Album “Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes”

Band Photo: Napalm Death (?)

Napalm Death premiere their new single “Narcissus” off their upcoming new mini-album “Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes“ due out February 11th.

Check out now "Narcissus" streaming via YouTube for you below.

The 29-minute outing's track list reads as follows:

01 – “Narcissus”

02 – “Resentment Always Simmers”

03 – “By Proxy”

04 – “People Pie” (Slab! cover)

05 – “Man Bites Dogged”

06 – “Slaver Through A Repeat Performance”

07 – “Don’t Need It” (Bad Brains cover)

08 – “Resentment Is Always Seismic” (Dark Sky Burial dirge)