Napalm Death Premiere First Single “Narcissus” - Announce New Mini-Album “Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes”
Napalm Death premiere their new single “Narcissus” off their upcoming new mini-album “Resentment Is Always Seismic – A Final Throw Of Throes“ due out February 11th.
Check out now "Narcissus" streaming via YouTube for you below.
The 29-minute outing's track list reads as follows:
01 – “Narcissus”
02 – “Resentment Always Simmers”
03 – “By Proxy”
04 – “People Pie” (Slab! cover)
05 – “Man Bites Dogged”
06 – “Slaver Through A Repeat Performance”
07 – “Don’t Need It” (Bad Brains cover)
08 – “Resentment Is Always Seismic” (Dark Sky Burial dirge)
