In Hearts Wake & Alpha Wolf Premiere New Track “Dogma”
Australian bands In Hearts Wake and Alpha Wolf have joined forces on a new track named “Dogma“. That single will be among the eight additional tracks included on the deluxe edition of In Hearts Wake's 2020 album “Kaliyuga“. Called the “Kaliyuga Booster Pack“, will be released on February 11th by UNFD.
Comments In Hearts Wake‘s frotnman Jake Taylor:
“We set ourselves the challenge to write an entire song about dogs and had so much fun doing it. Sticking true to the theme, who better to ask to feature on ‘Dogma‘ than Alpha Wolf? Working with the dudes from Alpha Wolf was an enjoyable process. They take pride in their work and know how to have fun. Woof Woof!
‘Dogma‘ is part of our upcoming ‘Kaliyuga Booster Pack‘, which includes three brand new songs and also five live tracks from the Brisbane Tivoli — the only show thus far on the ‘Kaliyuga‘ album cycle. With the rest of the rescheduled Australia ‘Kaliyuga‘ tour finally happening in one month and it already being 80 percent sold, we absolutely can’t wait to crush stages all across the country!”
“Kaliyuga Booster Pack” track list:
“Dogma” (feat. Alpha Wolf)
“War”
“Torn In Two”
“Crisis” (Live At The Tivoli)
“Worldwide Suicide” (Live At The Tivoli)
“Timebomb” (Live At The Tivoli)
“Son Of A Witch” (Live At The Tivoli)
“Hellbringer” (Live At The Tivoli)
In Hearts Wake‘s aforementioned Australian tour with Thornhill, Gravemind and Drown This City will run as follows:
01/13 Melbourne, AUS – 170 Russell
01/14 Melbourne, AUS – 170 Russell
02/04 Perth, AUS – Magnet House
02/05 Adelaide, AUS – Lion Arts
02/06 Adelaide, AUS – Lion Arts
02/11 Sydney, AUS – Manning Bar
02/12 Sydney, AUS – Manning Bar
