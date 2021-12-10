Voivod Premiere New Single “Planet Eaters” From Upcoming New Album "Synchro Anarchy"

Canadian prog-thrash metal veterans of Voivod premiere their new single “Planet Eaters” off their upcoming fifteenth studio album “Synchro Anarchy”, which Century Media have scheduled for a release on February 11th, 2022.

Check out now "Planet Eaters" streaming via YouTube for you below.



