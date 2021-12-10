Voivod Premiere New Single “Planet Eaters” From Upcoming New Album "Synchro Anarchy"
Canadian prog-thrash metal veterans of Voivod premiere their new single “Planet Eaters” off their upcoming fifteenth studio album “Synchro Anarchy”, which Century Media have scheduled for a release on February 11th, 2022.
Check out now "Planet Eaters" streaming via YouTube for you below.
What's Next?
Please share this article if you found it interesting.
- Previous Article:
Unearthing the Metal Underground: Rope Sect
- Next Article:
In Hearts Wake & Alpha Wolf Premiere New Track
0 Comments on "Voivod Premiere New Single 'Planet Eaters'"
Be the first to comment! Tell us what you think. (no login required)
Before you comment, please note:
- These comments are moderated.
- Comments should be relevant to the topic at hand and contribute to its discussion.
- Personal attacks and/or excessive profanity will not be tolerated and such comments will be removed.
- This is not your personal chat room or forum, so please stay on topic.
- Please ignore spammers, as their posts will be removed.
- HTML markup will be removed and URLs will not be hyperlinked, to discourage comment spam/abuse.