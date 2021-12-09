Column

Unearthing the Metal Underground: Germany's death rockers Rope Sect

Iron Bonehead is typically known for the considerably scathing black and war metal bands on its roster. Standing apart from the bulk of the savagery on said label, however, is Rope Sect. The relatively new German project released its debut EP, “Personae Ingratae,” in 2017, and they’re mostly known for their awesome debut album “The Great Flood” which was released last year. The dark, slick ’n somber death rock entity returns now with its new EP, “Proskynesis,” an effort that follows Rope Sect’s trajectory of art that’s quite simply cool as hell, music that’s appropriate for the soundtracks of cutting-edge, indie cinematography.

“Proskynesis,” which will be released tomorrow (December 10) via Iron Bonehead on CD and 10" vinyl formats, features six tracks of smooth dark rock hymns that are even better than those from the act’s debut. They’re songs that can comfortably sit in the music playlists of fans of Darkthrone and Emperor all the way over to worshipers of Tom Waits and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. “Handsome Youth” bounces forth with a slightly more upbeat pace and nature that contrasts from the rest of the EP’s material, but it’s simultaneously no less teeming with melancholy and dreariness. In short, Rope Sect is an excellent non-metal fans that will surely be up the alley of many death and black metal enthusiasts who might otherwise stick with what’s more familiar.