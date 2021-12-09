Bloodtruth Premiere New Lyric Video For "The Templar Verdict" From New EP "The Walls of Oblivion"
Perugia, Italy-based death metal band Bloodtruth premiere a new lyric video for “The Templar Verdict”, taken from their new EP "The Walls of Oblivion", out in stores now.
Check out now "The Templar Verdict" below.
