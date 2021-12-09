Schizophrenia Premiere New Song "Sea of Sorrow" From Upcoming New Album "Recollections of the Insane"

Belgian death/thrashers Schizophrenia premiere a new song entitled “Sea of Sorrow”, taken from their upcoming new album "Recollections of the Insane", which will be out in stores February 18, 2022.

The album was produced by Francesco Paoli of Fleshgod Apocalypse and mixed/mastered at Y-Production by Yarne Heylen. The artwork was created by Khaos Diktator Design.