Underoath Premiere New Track & Visualizer Video For “Numb”

Underoath premiere a visualizer clip for their recently released song “Numb“. That track comes from the band’s new outing “Voyeurist“, which will be out on January 14th through Fearless Records.

Tells guitarist Tim McTague:

“‘Numb‘ feels like a classic ‘They’re Only Chasing Safety‘ song done with adult minds and ideas. It’s the only chorus on the whole album that is just Aaron singing, which was a massive part of our DNA as a band in the beginning. It’s rad to hear it come full circle.”

Underoath will be touring in support of their new album “Voyeurist“ early next year with Every Time I Die and Spiritbox joining them as support acts:

02/18 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom

02/19 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

02/20 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre

02/23 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

02/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern

02/25 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

02/26 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

02/28 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

03/01 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater

03/02 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

03/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

03/05 Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre

03/07 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

03/08 Chicago, IL – Radius

03/09 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore

03/11 Toronto, ON – History

03/12 Cleveland, OH – Agora

03/13 Wallingford, CT – The Dome

03/14 Boston, MA – House of Blues

03/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

03/17 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

03/18 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

03/19 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

03/20 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

03/22 Cincinnati, OH – ICON

03/23 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore

03/25 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

03/26 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live