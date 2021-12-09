Underoath Premiere New Track & Visualizer Video For “Numb”
Underoath premiere a visualizer clip for their recently released song “Numb“. That track comes from the band’s new outing “Voyeurist“, which will be out on January 14th through Fearless Records.
Tells guitarist Tim McTague:
“‘Numb‘ feels like a classic ‘They’re Only Chasing Safety‘ song done with adult minds and ideas. It’s the only chorus on the whole album that is just Aaron singing, which was a massive part of our DNA as a band in the beginning. It’s rad to hear it come full circle.”
Underoath will be touring in support of their new album “Voyeurist“ early next year with Every Time I Die and Spiritbox joining them as support acts:
02/18 Dallas, TX – Southside Ballroom
02/19 Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center
02/20 San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theatre
02/23 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
02/24 Los Angeles, CA – The Wiltern
02/25 Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
02/26 San Francisco, CA – The Warfield
02/28 Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
03/01 Vancouver, BC – The Vogue Theater
03/02 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
03/04 Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex
03/05 Denver, CO – The Ogden Theatre
03/07 Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore
03/08 Chicago, IL – Radius
03/09 Detroit, MI – The Fillmore
03/11 Toronto, ON – History
03/12 Cleveland, OH – Agora
03/13 Wallingford, CT – The Dome
03/14 Boston, MA – House of Blues
03/15 Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE
03/17 Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
03/18 Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore
03/19 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore
03/20 Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
03/22 Cincinnati, OH – ICON
03/23 Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore
03/25 Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
03/26 St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live
