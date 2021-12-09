AngelMaker Premiere New Music Video “Exit Signs” & New Single “The Weight“
AngelMaker premiere their fourth 2-song EP of this year, named “Eclipse“, featuring the new songs “Exit Signs” and “The Weight“. A new official music video for “Exit Signs” can be streamed via YouTube below.
Comments frontman Mike Greenwood:
“It’s easy to get lost in the moment. Sometimes we don’t notice all the warning signs of a situation until a lot later. ‘Exit Signs‘ explores the idea that we all experience subtle warnings that we should take heed of, but often let our emotions drive us deeper down the path. The song has a bit of everything, an epic chorus, some heavy breaks, and the melancholy we love to bring to our songs.”
